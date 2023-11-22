3,323 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

