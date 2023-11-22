47,383 Shares in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of scPharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,911,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCPH shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

