697 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $81.23.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut their target price on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

