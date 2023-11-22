Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Forestar Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $3,460,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Forestar Group stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.62. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

