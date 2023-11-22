Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,839 Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Noah by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $866.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

