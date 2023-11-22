Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,298 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talaris Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TALS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 375,988.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 849,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 70,516 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.5118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

