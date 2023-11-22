Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.13. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 100,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,003,667.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,566,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,003,667.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.