Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Globus Maritime worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

GLBS opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Globus Maritime Limited has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

