Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,892 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Angi Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.