Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 62,713 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 241,203.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:GAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

