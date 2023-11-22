Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 57,644 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

