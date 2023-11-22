Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 71.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 162.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.