Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 135.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 91,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
EC stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecopetrol
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.