Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 135.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 91,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

EC stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.