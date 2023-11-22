Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,184 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. XBiotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

