Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

