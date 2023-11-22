Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Activity

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,778,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,006,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,857 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $3,803,114.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,778,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,006,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,235 shares of company stock worth $49,156,034. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

