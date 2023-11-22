Aire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $378.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

