Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

