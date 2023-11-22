American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REPX. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:REPX opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,712,064.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

