American International Group Inc. Has $185,000 Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after buying an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 35.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 116,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVH. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Stories

