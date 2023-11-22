American International Group Inc. Lowers Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,407 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,164 shares of company stock worth $9,241,686. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

