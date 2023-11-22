Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Apollo Medical worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,389,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,754 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Stock Down 3.8 %

AMEH stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

