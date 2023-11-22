Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Archrock worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of AROC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

