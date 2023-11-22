Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Assurant worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $164.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $167.81. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

