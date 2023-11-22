Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys 8,402 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $378.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average of $332.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

