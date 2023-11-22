Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avient worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Avient Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Avient’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Insider Transactions at Avient

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avient news, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

