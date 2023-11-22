Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 5,862 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

California Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.