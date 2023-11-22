Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Hawkins worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hawkins by 2.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. Research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWKN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.