Barclays PLC Sells 101,218 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Getty Realty worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 80.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 149.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 126.76%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

See Also

