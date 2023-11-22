Barclays PLC Sells 6,955 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.35% of FS Bancorp worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $102,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FS Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

