BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.