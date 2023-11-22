Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

