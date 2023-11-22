Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

