Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Biohaven worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Biohaven Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.97. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 113,637 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 204,181 shares of company stock worth $4,324,138. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.