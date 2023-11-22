Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.06.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $378.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

