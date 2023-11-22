Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Blackbaud worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 19.4% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 187,210 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,372 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $177,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,406,447 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -155.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

