Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSIQ. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

