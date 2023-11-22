Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$0.73 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.59 to C$0.73 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WEED. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

TSE:WEED opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$646.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$31,186.62. 29.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

