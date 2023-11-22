Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.45. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

