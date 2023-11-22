Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

