Christopher B. Paisley Sells 75 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $788.32 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $640.92 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $741.83 and a 200-day moving average of $757.76.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.85.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

