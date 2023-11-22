CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of CNX Resources worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 488,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

