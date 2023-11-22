Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Columbia Sportswear worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on COLM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

