Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Comerica worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 610.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Comerica Trading Down 2.3 %

CMA opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.