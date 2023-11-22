Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVLG opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.