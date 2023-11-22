Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Crane worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Crane by 8,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 596,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 590,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crane by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,505,000 after buying an additional 492,442 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 5,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 459,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

CR opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CR. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

