Crescent Point Energy’s (CPG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. CIBC reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

