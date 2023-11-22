Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Kforce worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Kforce Stock Down 1.2 %

KFRC opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

