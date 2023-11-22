Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Shutterstock worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut their target price on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

