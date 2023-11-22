Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 114.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,557 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,375.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

